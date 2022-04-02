Rana Inder Partap Singh disrupts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, told to leave

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had to ask first-time legislator Rana Inder Partap Singh to leave the House for disrupting CM Bhagwant Mann’s speech.

Sharp exchanges took place between CM Mann and four-time Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh as the latter’s son disrupted his speech.

“If the CM can speak on issues other than the topic of the resolution, I should also be allowed to speak,” said Rana Inder. Alluding to Rana Inder, the CM said it’s the “sand pits and sugar mills” that are bolstering him to interrupt his speech. Rana Gurjeet reverted by questioning whether the sugar mills were illegal?

Outside the House, Rana Gurjeet said it was unfortunate that the CM’s remarks were against industry. Rana Gurjeet and his son, an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, took oath in today’s session.

SAD's Ganieve Kaur Majithia is now the lone legislator to have not taken the oath. She is likely to take the oath in the Speaker's chamber soon. Earlier, Rana Gurjeet Singh was seen tutoring his son during his maiden speech.