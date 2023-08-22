Rangers detain 6 Indian ‘smugglers’ belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

Islamabad, August 22
The Pakistan Rangers have detained six Indians who were allegedly trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into the country between July 29 and August 3, the army said on Tuesday.
"Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along the international border with India have apprehended 6 Indian Nationals inside Pakistani territory from 29 July to 3 August," the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the Indian authorities over the Pakistan Army's claim.
The ISPR statement said those arrested were smugglers and criminals who were trying to smuggle "narcotics, weapons and ammunition" into Pakistan when they were detained by Pakistan Rangers - a paramilitary force deployed along the International Border with India.
"These Indian smugglers will be dealt (with) as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities," it added.
It said four of these smugglers belong to the Indian Ferozpur, namely Gurmeej, son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga. Rattan Pal Singh belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh belongs to Ludhiana.
The statement added that the security forces of Pakistan “will continue to maintain vigil.
