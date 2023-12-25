New Delhi, December 25
A rape accused escaped from the custody of Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Delhi's IGI Airport, Delhi Police said on Monday, adding that the incident took place on December 20.
According to the police, a lookout circular was issued against the rape accused, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, on April 7, 2020.
The circular followed the registration of a case against him at Ludhiana's Khanna police station under Section 376 of the IPC.
Delhi Police said Amandeep was detained at the IGI on his arrival from Bahrain.
He was taken into custody by on-duty CISF personnel, the police said, adding that he managed to give security personnel the slip and exit the immigration area while a CISF personnel escorting him was in the washroom.
Following his escape, a case under Section 224 of the IPC was registered at the Delhi International Airport police station and a search was ongoing at the time of filing this report.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...