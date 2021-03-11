Rape case: Simarjit Bains’ aide beaten by victim at Police commissioner office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

A high voltage drama was witnessed at the police commissioner office in Ludhiana on Friday, when the alleged rape victim, who had registered a rape case against former MLA and chief of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) Simarjit Singh Bains, beat up his close aide, advocate Gurjodh Singh Gill, with a stick.

The rape victim accused Gill of posting a video on social media, in which he accused the woman of being paid for staging a protest outside the police commissioner office from around a year.

The whole pandemonium took place in front of cops. Advocate Gill, however, has submitted a formal complaint.

Notably, Simarjit Singh Bains has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court and his wanted posters have also been put up by the police. Advocate Gill said Bains has not been evading arrest, rather he, along with his family, has gone abroad to attend a wedding. He said all legal options are being explored in the case.