Rape case: Simarjit Bains’ aide beaten by victim at Police commissioner office

Ludhiana, May 13
A high voltage drama was witnessed at the police commissioner office in Ludhiana on Friday, when the alleged rape victim, who had registered a rape case against former MLA and chief of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) Simarjit Singh Bains, beat up his close aide, advocate Gurjodh Singh Gill, with a stick.
The rape victim accused Gill of posting a video on social media, in which he accused the woman of being paid for staging a protest outside the police commissioner office from around a year.
The whole pandemonium took place in front of cops. Advocate Gill, however, has submitted a formal complaint.
Notably, Simarjit Singh Bains has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court and his wanted posters have also been put up by the police. Advocate Gill said Bains has not been evading arrest, rather he, along with his family, has gone abroad to attend a wedding. He said all legal options are being explored in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 arrested in Mohali grenade attack case
Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rin...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
$44 billion Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk; shares slump
Twitter shares fall 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, th...
Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir
Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...