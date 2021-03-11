Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

A high drama was witnessed at the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) here today when a woman, on whose complaint a rape case was registered against former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains, thrashed an aide of the accused.

The woman accused advocate Gurjodh Singh Gill, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections on the LIP ticket from Ludhiana East, of maligning her image by posting a video on the social media claiming she was being paid by opposing parties to protest against Bains.

The 44-year-old rape victim had been staging a sit-in outside the Police Commissioner’s office over the issue for the past over a year.

In the afternoon, when Gill came to the CP’s office for some work, the rape victim confronted him for posting the derogatory video on the social media. She attacked the advocate with a stick in the presence of police officials. The advocate didn’t retaliate physically and kept arguing with her. Gill then went to the CP’s office to lodge a complaint of assault.

“When advocate Gill posted a derogatory video against me on the social media, I forwarded it to senior police officials seeking action, but to no avail. Today, I taught him a lesson and have no regret. The police are hand in glove with Bains, as despite him being declared a proclaimed offender, he was not being arrested,” alleged the woman.

“I had posted the video on the social media. Whatever I had stated in it is true,” said advocate Gurjodh Singh Gill.

