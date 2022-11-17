Rapped by HC, Punjab recommends action against DSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Less than six months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court called for an action taken report against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for furnishing factually incorrect information by way of an affidavit in a rape case, departmental action has been recommended against him.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Vivek Puri’s Bench, an affidavit by Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale on the state’s behalf submitted that a show-cause notice was issued to DSP Amarjit Singh.

But the reply was found to be unsatisfactory and was submitted to Faridkot Range Inspector-General of Police with a recommendation to initiate departmental inquiry against the officer. “As the departmental action has been recommended against DSP Amarjit Singh, no further action is called for in this court at this stage,” Justice Puri asserted.

Justice Puri was hearing a regular bail plea in the rape case registered at Sadar police station in Muktsar on June 15, 2021, under Sections 376, 511, 354-B and 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Justice Puri, on a previous date of hearing, had called for an action taken report against the DSP, following which the show-cause notice was issued. Appearing before on the state’s behalf, an Additional Advocate General had submitted: “After considering the lackadaisical and negligent attitude of Amarjit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, a show-cause notice has been issued to him”.

An earlier affidavit by the DSP had indicated that the testimony of the victim and other material witnesses was yet to be recorded — a submission opposed by the petitioner’s counsel. Justice Puri’s Bench was subsequently told that the statement of the complainant and victim had indeed been recorded.

Justice Puri had then asserted that the earlier affidavit placed on record depicted “factually incorrect position” as far as the recording of the statement of the victim and complainant in the trial court was concerned.

Justice Puri had added it was then observed that an attempt was being made to shift the onus on to Assistant Sub Inspector Balwant Singh and to let DSP Amarjit Singh go scot-free. It was sought to be projected that the ASI had submitted wrong information to Amarjit Singh and told him that the statements of the victim and complainant were yet to be recorded. But the aspect was factually incorrect.

Justice Puri had also taken on record the state counsel’s submission that contemplations were now on to drop the inquiry against ASI Balwant Singh. Referring to another affidavit by Nimbale, Justice Puri had added it indicated that Amarjit Singh, being the supervisory officer, was duty bound to verify the facts and case status from the police file.