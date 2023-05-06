Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala's village in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 5

A Nigerian-British rapper, Tion Wayne, went to Sidhu Moosewala’s native village Musa in Mansa district a few days ago to film scenes for his music video ‘Healing’.

Released today as a tribute to Moosewala, the song has got more than 4 lakh views on YouTube within a few hours. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu has featured in the video. The song shows Tion taking a ride on Moosewala’s tractor with Balkaur Singh around Musa village.

In the video, Tion wears a white kurta-pajama. Moosewala’s haveli and other places in the village can be seen in the background of the video. Tion had collaborated with Moosewala for the Punjabi singer’s song ‘Celebrity Killer’, released in 2021.

During his visit, Tion had a long conversation with Balkaur Singh and Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur.

Apart from visiting Moosewala’s cremation spot, the artiste of Nigerian origin living in England, visited his farm and other parts of the villages. He also visited the site at Jawahar Ke village where Moosewala was gunned down on May 29, 2022.