Ration cards being cancelled, claims Cong legislator

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Former Deputy CM and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa while flagging the murder of two suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case in the Goindwal Jail clash, said the accused in the gang war had not been interrogated so far.

“Jail staff have been booked and arrested, but no action has been taken against the accused. There is a need to boost the morale of the jail staff. The security of the jails is an important issue and it should be handled carefully,” said Randhawa.

The issue of cancellation of ration cards also rocked the House. Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary said the AAP government had been cancelling ration cards of a large number of people without following any proper procedure. Despite the ration card being verified by four gazetted officers, the AAP government was cancelling the ration cards. In the process many genuine families were being affected, Chaudhary said.

Taking on Food Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, the MLA gave examples of her constituency where ration cards had been cancelled, stating that the beneficiaries were in government service whereas they were daily wage earners. She alleged vendetta politics by AAP

During Zero Hour, MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur raised the plight of residents of Kanakwal village. She blamed pollution from the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery for not only damaging paddy crop, but also turning buffaloes and cows infertile. She said villagers had complained of respiratory problems and skin and eye allergies caused by toxic fumes emitted from the refinery. She demanded that the village should be relocated.

SAD MLA Manpreeet Ayali and Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa flagged the plight of the cancer patients in getting financial assistance under the CM’s relief fund. They said it was difficult for patients to fulfil eligibility conditions. They sought funds for expensive medicines and relaxation of the conditions.

#sidhu moosewala #sukhjinder singh randhawa