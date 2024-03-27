Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Hours after Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav chaired a meeting of the Congress here on Tuesday to review the preparedness for the elections, sitting Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s, a third generation traditional Congressman, joining the BJP left the state party leadership red-faced.

Another MP may join BJP Party circles were agog with reports of another sitting MP likely to join the BJP in the coming days

Yadav along with PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, CLP Leader Partap Bajwa, and senior party leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu went in for a huddle for damage control.

Only a few days ago, two prominent faces of the Congress left the party to join AAP. Party circles were agog with reports of another sitting MP likely to join the BJP in the coming days.

Warring said, “No doubt, it has hit the party. But Bittu has done more damage to himself. He has disgraced the legacy of the late CM Beant Singh. He had direct access to the central party leadership.”

Warring said Bittu’s exit had opened avenues for many new leaders. It was learnt that he was not comfortable with the state leadership. In absence of Bittu, party could rely on prominent Hindu face Bharat Bhushan Ashu for the Ludhiana seat.

Being a sitting MP, Bittu’s candidature from Ludhiana seat was almost clear but his leaving at this juncture has surprised many.

