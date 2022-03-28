RBI clears Rs 24,773 crore towards CCL for wheat procurement in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 28
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared Rs 24,773.11 crore of cash credit limit till April-end this year for the procurement of wheat in Punjab during the coming rabi crop marketing season, a state government statement said on Monday.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the timely release of CCL (Cash Credit Limit) will go a long way in ensuring seamless procurement of wheat in the state, the statement said.
With this, the bulk of the CCL sought by the state government for the purchase of 132 lakh tonnes of wheat for this season has been released by the central bank, it said.
Mann has directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of crops from the farmers and make payments to them beginning April 1, the very first day of procurement.
The procurement of wheat for this season will continue till May 31.
The Punjab government will procure every single grain produced by farmers, Mann said in a tweet.
The central government has fixed the minimum support price of wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla
Health and Medical Education Minister urges government docto...
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep
Shares a video message to this effect
SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...
Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs
Akali leader is currently lodged in Patiala Jail following r...
Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline
Need for the Zojila tunnel was first felt during the 1999 Ka...