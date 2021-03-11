RDX seizure from Naushehra Pannuan: 3-day police remand for 2

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 9

Accused Baljinder Singh (22), and his accomplice Jagtar Singh Jagga (40), both residents of Ajnala (Amritsar), who were arrested with 1.5 kg RDX from Naushehra Pannuan yesterday, were produced in a local court, which remanded them in three-day police custody, on Monday. An explosive device packed with the RDX was seized from their possession. The IED weighed 2.5 kg.

The suspects were produced in the court of Judicial Officer Tanveer Singh. Police officials refused to divulge any information regard the source of the IED or the location where it was intended to be planted. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said further investigation was on. The police were tight-lipped about Jobanjit Singh Joban, a resident of Ajnala, on whose instructions the accused had gone to retrieve the IED.