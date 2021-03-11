RDX seizure: Prime suspect arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Tara, June 4

The district police have arrested the prime suspect in the 2.5 kg RDX seizure case. The suspect, Jobanjit Singh, a resident of Anan Vasao village in Ajnala, was arrested from Madhopur in Rajasthan.

On May 8, the police had arrested two suspects — Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu, of Gujjarpura village and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga, of Khanowal village — for possessing an IED containing 2.5 kg RDX.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon today said during interrogation, Jobanjit said he was contacted by Bilal Sandhu of Pakistan through Whatsapp for delivery of the RDX, which was to be planted in Naushehra Pannuan village’s bus stand in Tarn Taran.

Jobanjit had paid the two suspects to pick up the RDX from a specific location near the International Border.

The SSP said Jobanjit was produced in a local court, which remanded him in six-day police custody for further interrogation. He said more revelations were expected regarding attempts to create disturbance in the state.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, 25 of the Arms Act, and 120-B of the IPC had been registered at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.

Baljinder Singh Bindu and Jagtar Singh were arrested by the Sarhali police from Naushehra Pannuan on May 8. Jobanjit was a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case.