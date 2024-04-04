Reach Haryana border, Jagjit Singh Dallewal tells Punjab farmers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 3

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, head, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur), today appealed to farmers to reach at the Punjab-Haryana border in large numbers.

While addressing farmers at a gurdwara in Chhateana village of Gidderbaha, Dallewal said farm leaders were ready to hold a debate over non-fulfillment of their demands by the Centre. He said they would also install hoardings of their demands.

