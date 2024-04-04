Reach Haryana border, Jagjit Singh Dallewal tells Punjab farmers

Muktsar, April 3
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, head, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur), today appealed to farmers to reach at the Punjab-Haryana border in large numbers.
While addressing farmers at a gurdwara in Chhateana village of Gidderbaha, Dallewal said farm leaders were ready to hold a debate over non-fulfillment of their demands by the Centre. He said they would also install hoardings of their demands.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja
Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...