Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda, April 11
The standing wheat crop along with residue in approximately eight acres was gutted in fire following an alleged short-circuit in electric transformer here at Sivian village in Bathinda on Monday.
Jagshir Singh, a villgefarmer, said: “Wheat sown on four acres of land was gutted in fire after my fields caught fire.” The wheat stubble on around four acres of land of Jatinder Singh, another farmer from the same village, was also gutted. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Jagshir Singh Jhumba said: “After a massive fire broke out following a short-circuit in a transformer at Sivian village, the crop as well as wheat residue was engulfed completely. Villagers said the fire brigade tenders reached late and they had almost put out the fire by then.
“We demand that the administration conduct girdawari to assess the quantum of loss suffered by these farmers and compensate them adequately for it.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions
Two democracies share the same concerns about global challen...
Amid US-Russia row, India and America talk co-development of military equipment
India, US kick off first 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Biden r...
Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’
Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’
The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...
Hope region will be free of terror, PM Modi tells new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakista...