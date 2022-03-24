Ready to go extra mile: Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 23

AAP leader Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, who has twice served as a councillor, has finally emerged as a face of change on the home turf of ex-CM Harcharan Singh Brar.

He is ready to slog it out to meet the people’s expectations for which they voted the AAP to power. He defeated Congress candidate Karan Kaur Brar (former CM’s daughter-in-law) and SAD’s sitting MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi in the Assembly polls.

Will work with sincerity I will work with utmost sincerity. People can come to meet me anytime at my residence regarding their problems or to give any suggestion. It's not just my victory, but that of every voter of the constituency. — Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Muktsar MLA

Kaka Brar, 55, an under-matric and a distant relative of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. Motivated by his elder sister, Gurpreet Kaur Gill, who was part of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare’s movement in Delhi, Kaka Brar joined AAP.

In 2017, he unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Muktsar on AAP ticket. However, this time, he won the elections. A well-off farmer, who owns land at Chak Jawahrewala village near here and lives in Muktsar town, Kaka Brar starts his day by visiting his fields. Since Muktsar constituency has got the MLA of a ruling party after 20 years, people have high hopes from him.

However, Kaka Brar’s journey ahead is full of challenges. The Muktsar Municipal Council, the main executing agency for the town’s development, is led by the Congress, having 17 of total 31 councillors, whereas AAP has just two MCs. He said: “I will work with utmost sincerity and people can meet me anytime at my residence regarding their problems.”