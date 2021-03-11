Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, May 25
Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today welcomed former minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s suggestion to CM Bhagwant Mann to ask him (Capt Amarinder) the names of “corrupt” ministers and MLAs, including those involved in sand mining, in the previous regime.
Capt Amarinder said he was ready to reveal the names and give other details of all those involved in such activities.
Welcoming the CM’s quick action, he said the minister could defend himself in the court of law, but what Mann did following the complaint, was right thing to do to convey a strong message.
Responding to the ex-CM’s comment, later Randhawa said, “Capt Amarinder Singhji you are left with no choice but to welcome my demand for inquiry against all acts of corruption in your and previous regimes and appreciate CM Mann out of fear of fresh cases of persecution.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres