Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

A high drama was witnessed in connection with the case involving the carving out of illegal farmhouses allegedly by a senior director of WWICS Group of Companies in the periphery of Chandigarh, the realtor came face to face with Forest Department officials during parallel press conferences here today, with charges and countercharges flying thick and fast. Chandigarh policemen had been kept on a standby to avert any clash between the two groups.

Devinder Sandhu, a realtor and son of Lt Col BS Sandhu (retd), claimed he was legally carving out farm houses on delisted land at Karoran village but was being singled out by the Forest Department after the Vigilance Bureau started probing his complaint made on the CM’s anti-corruption helpline regarding the purported video sting of forest officials seeking bribe. He added he had full faith in the state government to take his complaint to its logical conclusion.

While Devinder claimed the Forest Department had no jurisdiction on the land in question, officials said the 30 acres damaged by the realtor attracted violation not only of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, but also the Forest Conservation Act, Indian Forest Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

Earlier, led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and Conservator, Shivalik Circle, Vishal Chauhan, a large number of forest staff descended on the venue to strongly counter the realtor on the allegations levelled against the two officials. The DFO alleged Devinder and his father were trying to deter the department from proceeding further in the FIR registered against them and preventing the restoration of plantation on the forest land.

On being asked about the sting against him, the DFO said the “Chief Conservator of Forest (Hills) Mahavir Singh is probing the matter and the forensic examination of the video is being done. Truth will come out.”