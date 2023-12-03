 Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

Several senior cops, politicians allegedly invested in his real estate biz | Says has no association with Majithia family

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 2

From an international kabaddi player to a big realtor, Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur, 50, has carved out 70 to 80 colonies in Doaba and Majha.

His luxurious lifestyle and a fleet of imported cars earned him a lot of friends and business partners, most of whom were politicians and senior police officials.

His vast empire, which he started establishing in 2010, took the first hit as he parted ways with his business partner Charan Singh in 2018, with whom he is now embroiled in over 30 civil and criminal suits.

In February 2022, the Special Task Force arrested him in a drug case and booked 12 others on the basis of a complaint filed by Charan. This case also brought him under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate.

On October 27, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, summoned several bigwigs, including Ganieve Majithia, SAD MLA and wife of ex-minister Bikram Majithia, in connection with this case.

Hailing from Kala Sanghian village of Kapurthala, Jeeta Maur moved to London in his school days and received training in kabaddi from his paternal uncle Mahinder Singh Maur, who was a kabaddi promoter. He earned a huge fan following around the late 1990s and videos of his kabaddi matches are popular on YouTube.

While his wife and four sons are settled in London, Jeeta Maur set up at least four firms here, including Great Green Build India Pvt Ltd, GGB Royal Developers Pvt Ltd, RBR Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd and KBC Transport Pvt Ltd.

His properties, spread over hundreds of acres, are located in Sultanpur Lodhi, Nakodar, Lohian, Banga, Mukerian, Patti, Tarn Taran, Batala and Pathankot.

The names of at least eight IPS and PPS officers have allegedly figured on the list of his investors. Even the name of a former Congress MLA figured in a complaint against him as it was alleged that he gifted him a house worth Rs 15 crore and also gave his son a luxury car for granting him favours in his business. He is also accused of having received crores of rupees as remittances in his 53 NRI accounts.

However, Jeeta Maur termed the action as a move to tarnish his image. “I have been working in the UK since 1988. My uncle was there since 1950s and owned 25 trucks. We own 90 houses, 35 shops and are engaged in furniture and property business in London. It is not ill-gotten wealth but the result of sheer hard work.”

“Certain police officials who want to earn brownie points have tied up with people who are good at making fake land agreements to taget me, some Opposition leaders and cops from the rival lobby. They have failed to prove any drug allegation against me. I have no association at all with Majithia family,” said Jeeta Maur.

Was arrested in drug case

  • In February 2022, the STF arrested Jeeta Maur in a drug case and booked 12 others on the basis of a complaint filed by his business partner
  • On October 27, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, summoned several persons, including Ganieve Majithia, SAD MLA and wife of ex-minister Bikram Majithia, in this case
  • He set up at least four firms—Great Green Build India Pvt Ltd, GGB Royal Developers Pvt Ltd, RBR Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd and KBC Transport Pvt Ltd

Sheer hard work

I have been working in the UK since 1988. We own 90 houses, 35 shops and are engaged in furniture and property business in London. It is not ill-gotten wealth but result of sheer hard work. — Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur

#Doaba #Kabaddi #Majha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB