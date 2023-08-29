Recall pardon orders in Behbal Kalan police firing, punish accused cop: Victim’s father to court

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 28

Three years after the District and Sessions Court allowed the request of a special investigation team (SIT) seeking pardon for inspector Pardeep Singh, a prime accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case of October 2015, the father of a deceased in the incident today approached the court.

He demanded that the court should recall its order and prosecute the inspector as he was the main culprit in the killing of his son.

On September 10, 2020, the then IGP and member of SIT had appeared in the court and claimed that making Pardeep an approver would strengthen the prosecution’s case against the culprits.

Two persons were killed in the alleged police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents on October 14, 2015. Mohinder Singh, father of the one of the deceased Bhagwan Krishan Singh, approached the court demanding prosecution of Pardeep Singh.

Pardeep Singh was the reader of then Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, an accused in the incident.

In his application in court, Mohinder Singh alleged that it was Pardeep Singh who had started kicking and slapping the peaceful protesters, leading to the police firing that killed his son and one other protester.

He alleged that the IGP had got inspector Pardeep Singh as an approver to further his political agenda of mudslinging at the people who were in the government at that time.

Mohinder demanded that the court should recall its order of granting pardon to Pardeep Singh.

