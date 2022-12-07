Recast MSP panel: Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today called for immediate reconstitution of the MSP committee by nominating farmer leaders to it as was promised when the farmers’ agitation ended last year.

She also demanded Parliament should discuss the need to tackle narco-terrorism, which was destroying the youth of Punjab besides having an adverse effect across the country.

A press statement issued here said the MP made these demands while speaking at the all-party meeting convened on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

The Bathinda MP also spoke about the Supreme Court observation that Punjab was in danger due to burgeoning cases of spurious liquor.

#harsimrat badal