Recertify offline NOCs, Punjab Govt tells plot holders in illegal colonies

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, January 22
The government has asked plot holders in illegal colonies that have been regularised to get the offline NOCs re-certified again.
Such plot holders, seeking registration of their property with the sub-registrar, will have to face hassles. Only the NOCs issued online were being uploaded on the website of the Housing and Urban Development, Local Government departments.
The decision was taken following a review meeting of officials of the Housing and Urban Development, Local Government and Revenue Department over the issue of pendency in issuing of the NOCs. The issue of “inconsistencies” in documents, being furnished by the beneficiaries and delay in the inter-departmental online processing of applications, resulting in the pendency of the applications for the issuance of NOCs for the regularisation of the plots, had been flagged in the previous meetings.
This despite the fact that the government has reduced the issuance time for NOCs to 15 working days.
A senior government functionary said the Local Government Department had started uploading the NOCs since December 2020 and the Urban Housing Department had started issuing the NOCs from June 2022. But the NOCs issued offline by the department concerned prior to the given dates could not be verified on the government portal. To ensure that offline NOCs are genuine, it has been decided to ask the plot holders to get their document re-certified and get unique number.
It has been decided that each online NOC will be issued a number so that any reuse of the document is detected by the sub-registrar.
