Reclaim panchayat land, says Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar recently instructed field officers to expedite the campaign for reclaiming encroached panchayat land.

At a meeting with the divisional directors and district development and panchayat officers (DDPOs) at his office here, Bhullar asked them to furnish their progress reports within 15 days.

The Cabinet Minister informed that so far, the department had vacated 11,859 acres of panchayat land from illegal possession. However, possession warrants for 6,657 acres of panchayat land across the state had been issued, but no action had been taken by the field officers. He directed the district officials to address these pending warrants.

On the issue of follow-up on pending cases in higher courts, Bhullar directed the senior field officers to attend court hearings.

#Laljit Singh Bhullar