Reconsider imposition of ESMA: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has called upon the government to reconsider the imposition of the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947 (ESMA) and to address the concerns raised by revenue officials, including the misuse of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Bajwa said, “The government’s decision to invoke ESMA prior to the notice date of September 1, 2023, appears hasty. ESMA is a severe law that should only be employed as a last resort in the most exceptional circumstances.”

"The government should withdraw ESMA and engage in sincere dialogue with the representatives of the patwaris to amicably resolve their grievances," said Bajwa. He emphasised that patwaris are committed to delivering essential services to the people of Punjab but cannot do so while operating under the shadow of ESMA.

