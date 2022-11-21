Reconsider road blockades, manch tells farmers

Mansa, November 20
Citing that blockade of roads for indefinite period by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) is only causing inconvenience to people and not the government, the Samvidhan Bachao Manch (SBM), a social organisation, today urged the farm unions to reconsider their decision.
Balkaran Singh Balli of the SBM said, “There are a few farm unions, who under the banner of the SKM (non-political), have started an agitation for an indefinite period. This move lacks foresight. Blocking of roads is always the last resort. ”
