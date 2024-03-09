Record income from registries, claims Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

Chandigarh, March 8
Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the state government has witnessed a record income from the registries of the assets during the Financial Year 2023-24.
Jimpa said that ensuring a responsive, transparent, corruption free and hassle free service mechanism to the people of the state is the primary task of the government and it is due to this, that the coffers of the state are expanding continuously.
Jimpa added that during the Financial Year 2023-24 till February, a total of Rs 3,912.67 crore were added to the state treasury whereas the income of March is still to be added. This income during Financial Year 2022-23 was Rs 3,515.27 crore and in 2021-22, the income from registries of assets stood at Rs 3,299.35 crore, the minister said.
The Revenue Minister further divulged that this income is slated for more expansion this year because the Chief Minister had waived off the condition of NOCs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...