Record income from registries, claims Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the state government has witnessed a record income from the registries of the assets during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Jimpa said that ensuring a responsive, transparent, corruption free and hassle free service mechanism to the people of the state is the primary task of the government and it is due to this, that the coffers of the state are expanding continuously.

Jimpa added that during the Financial Year 2023-24 till February, a total of Rs 3,912.67 crore were added to the state treasury whereas the income of March is still to be added. This income during Financial Year 2022-23 was Rs 3,515.27 crore and in 2021-22, the income from registries of assets stood at Rs 3,299.35 crore, the minister said.

The Revenue Minister further divulged that this income is slated for more expansion this year because the Chief Minister had waived off the condition of NOCs.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bram Shanker Jimpa