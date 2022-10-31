Recruitment of doctors will take time: Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 30

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra while inaugurating a primary health centre (PHC) at Ballran village in Sangrur today said the AAP-led government was working to improve the health facilities across the state.

Jourmajra said: “We are reviewing various aspects of the department in order to provide better health services to residents. We are trying to recruit new doctors, but it will take some time. We have also announced that new medical colleges will be set up in various districts to increase the strength of doctors.”

He added that all the staff and vacant posts of the department were being reviewed, and steps would be taken to optimally utilise the present staff. “We can’t transfer doctors from one hospital to other without properly reviewing the present situation. The required staff will be deployed in all hospitals, but the government needs some time,” he said.

Lehra AAP MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal said the state government was working round the clock to improve the education and health facilities. “Things have started improving and residents will start noticing the change in coming months,” he said.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #Sangrur