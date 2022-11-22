Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar in killing of sacrilege accused Pardeep Singh

Chandigarh, November 21
The Punjab Police today issued a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar in the killing of sacrilege accused Pardeep Singh. The police had taken a similar step against Goldy Brar in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, had taken the responsibility of killing Pardeep Singh. The victim was a follower of controversial Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. In a video message, DGP Gaurav Yadav said Brar would be soon brought to India to face trial for the killings.
#Canada #goldy brar #punjab police #sacrilege #sidhu moosewala
