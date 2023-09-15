Reduce VAT on petrol, diesel, says PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today demanded a reduction in power tariff for industries and factories in Punjab to support the traders and industrialists, who were exploring ways to invest elsewhere in the country in the dearth of facilities in the state.

The PCC president asked CM Bhagwant Mann to reduce VAT on diesel and petrol by Rs 5 per litre to reduce the input cost to ease financial burden on the traders and the common man. Warring rued that the high power tariff and VAT on diesel and petrol were putting a heavy burden on traders.

