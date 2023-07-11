 Redux of 1988, 1993 flooding, no lessons learnt : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Redux of 1988, 1993 flooding, no lessons learnt

Redux of 1988, 1993 flooding, no lessons learnt

Redux of 1988, 1993 flooding, no lessons learnt

Heavy discharge of water damaged a pontoon bridge near Mohammad Wala village in Ferozepur.



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 10

No lessons seem to have been learnt from the floods of 1988 and 1993 as the well-oiled nexus of corrupt politicians, irrigation officials and contractors keeps on failing people of the state.

It seems Punjab is once again witnessing the situation similar to September 1988 and July 1993, when 9,221.2 sq km (18.3% area) and 9,757.4 sq km (19.4% area), respectively, was inundated in the state. The studies done post 1993 floods had pointed out non-maintenance of drains as the main cause of the floods.

Non-maintenance of drains

  • In 1988, flashfloods affected a maximum area of 2,054 sq km in Ferozepur district followed by Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts
  • In 1993, floods affected an area of 1,000 sq km area in Fatehgarh Sahib district. This was followed by Patiala and Gurdaspur districts
  • The studies done post 1993 floods had pointed out non-maintenance of drains as the main cause of the floods

According to the Statistical Abstract of Punjab, the state has over 400 drains with a total length of over 11,000 km which cover an area of around 50,000 km.

However, it is a common fact that for the past several decades, the contractors in connivance with politicians and bureaucrats had been siphoning off hundreds of crores in the name of maintenance of drains. The whole scam came to fore in 2017 in the multi-crore irrigation scam in which two administrative secretaries of the Irrigation Department and two former Irrigation Ministers of the SAD-BJP government were probed by the Vigilance Bureau. The investigation is still going on and no one has been arrested so far.

Post 1993 floods, it was pointed out that Mansa and Sangrur districts got flooded due to “congested” drainage. In general, a study done by Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, had pointed out multiple reasons, including poor maintenance of embankments along the rivers, for the floods. Besides, a lack of maintenance of canal and choe banks by the Drainage Department resulted in breaches at a number of places.

Encroachment of floodplains had added to the disaster, said Dr Shaik Ifitkar Ahmed, a researcher at CRIID, Chandigarh, and the author of ‘Disaster Management: In Wake of a Flood’. “Compare the Patiala situation with 1993 floods, did we learn any lesson. When it comes to drains, the situation has worsened as a lot of illegal construction has taken place around the drains,” said Dr Shaik.

An earlier study done by Chandigarh-based Dr Harsimrat Kaur Gill had revealed that most of the fertile land on the Sutlej banks had been encroached upon for farming and other activities. The recent flood fury was a tragedy waiting to happen. Consecutive governments did nothing to change the situation. “Since Independence, a total of 1.47 lakh acres (57%) of the Sutlej floodplain (land adjacent to river) falling in Punjab has slowly been encroached upon. The total land on the Sutlej banks in Punjab is 2.57 lakh acres.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi's Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan's Chewa village

2
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

3
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

4
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

5
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

6
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

7
Himachal

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

8
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

9
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

10
Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Water enters Police Academy in Phillaur as bundh breaches

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Residents of areas along Kala Sanghian drain a worried lot

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern