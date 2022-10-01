Refer HSGMC issue to 5-member Constitution Bench, CJI urged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

To counter the fallout of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, upheld by the Supreme Court (SC) recently, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today urged the Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to constitute a five-member Constitution Bench to hear the views of Sikhs’ apex body on the issue.

SAD endorses ‘Khalsa March’ The SAD on Friday endorsed the SGPC’s call to hold a “Khalsa March” to Akal Takht on October 7

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the march was being held to protest against the interference in the Sikh affairs

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that the two-member Bench failed to deliver justice. “The demand for a Constitution Bench is under the purview of law. The decision of the two-member Bench appeared to be biased,” alleged Dhami.

The special general house meeting at Teja Singh Samundri Hall was attended by head granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jagtar Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, head granthi of Akal Takht Giani Malkeet Singh and nearly 90 SGPC members.

Terming the decision unconstitutional, SGPC members resolved to intensify their agitation and file a review petition. They also decided to hold a protest march on October 4 in Amritsar and submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. “This memorandum will expose nefarious designs of the RSS to weaken the Sikh Panth under the garb of law,” said Dhami.

“It was the Congress thatbrought the HSGMC Act in 2014 to create division among the Sikh community. We have asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to file a separate review petition against the SC decision as it has violated the provisions of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, which comes directly under the jurisdiction of the Centre. We are awaiting his response,” said Dhami. The members also announced to conduct two “chetna marches” on October 7.

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Justice UU Lalit #SGPC #Sikhs #supreme court