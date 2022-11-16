Reformed addicts vow to help others

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 15

Two men belonging to Haryana, who were recently discharged from Red Cross Drug De-addiction Hospital here after their treatment, have promised to convince other addicts to give up drugs.

“I have wasted lakhs on chitta in seven years and I often stole money from my own house. I was spending around Rs 1,000 on drugs daily. I have been able to give up this practice with the help of staff here,” said 35-year-old labourer, one of the two discharged from the hospital. The other reformed addict, a 32-year-old, said he had also wasted lakhs in purchasing chitta in five years and would spend Rs 700 to 800 per day to purchase the drug.

“I started taking chitta after a friend offered me some and said that it would help me in increasing my working capacity. But I ended up becoming an addict,” he said.

He worked as labour contractor, but after becoming an addict, he lost all of his contracts.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal said he had been keeping a watch to ensure proper treatment of all drug addicts admitted to the hospital here.

“We should help addicts in shunning drugs. I keep checking with our staff to know whether the patients are getting proper treatment or not,” said DC Jorwal.