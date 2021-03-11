Reforms in higher education to create jobs, says Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Chandigarh, August 21
Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has said major reforms have been initiated in the higher education sector to make the youth of Punjab employable within the country.
He was speaking at a state-level seminar on “Higher Education in Punjab and New State Government: Hopes, Aspirations, Visions and the Road Ahead” at a private university in Mohali.
The Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, had organised the event, which was attended by around 400 unaided teachers from colleges across the state and UT.
“The reforms initiated by the state government will not only end the exploitation of teachers, but will also make higher education affordable. More jobs will be generated,” said the minister.
“Career-oriented higher education is the need of the hour,” Meet Hayer said, adding a committee would be formed to identify and resolve the issues of higher education institutions in the state.
The minister called upon students of colleges and universities to participate in “Khedan Watan Punjab Deya”, a two-day sporting event being organised by the state government from August 29.
Educationist Dr Pyare Lal Garg delivered the keynote address. Former Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu and Rayat Bahra University Vice Chancellor Parvinder Singh were also present at the seminar.
