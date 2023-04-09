Refrain from planting moong on cotton fields: PAU experts to growers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has called upon the cotton growers to refrain from planting summer moong where cotton was being planted in the state.

Earlier also, the government had dissuaded farmers from sowing moong in cotton belt on plea that the cultivation of moong led to the spread of white fly, which attacked the standing cotton crop, resulting in damage to it.

Dr Gosal also called upon the experts to gear up for the forthcoming paddy and cotton seasons in the agrarian state. The PAU VC was chairing the monthly review meeting for research and extension work here today.

The experts deliberated on cotton cultivation and management of whitefly and pink bollworm, popularisation of short-duration rice varieties and direct seeded rice, assessment of loss to wheat and other crops due to untimely rains, squall and hailstorms, and campaign on management of fall armyworm in maize.

Dr Gosal lauded the state government’s growing concern for the farmers in terms of providing seed subsidy of 33 per cent to the cotton growers, recruitment of Kisan Mitras in cotton belt and availability of canal water for timely sowing of cotton from now onwards.

Divulging that Kisan Mitras have been groomed for four districts — Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa, Dr Gosal said 680 Kisan Mitras had been trained by the PAU in recommended varieties of cotton, improved agronomic practices, identification of major insect-pests and diseases and spray technology.

He hailed the feedback from the farmers of 12 districts regarding surface seeding technology, as per which the wheat crop has remained unlodged, tolerated harsh weather conditions and resulted in minimum weed emergence.

Calling it a revolutionary technique for crop residue management, the VC urged the farmers to practice this cheapest, eco-friendly technology for wheat sowing.

Dr Gosal made a call for beefing up the efforts for promoting less water consuming PR varieties such as PR 126 of rice, a new high valued fruit crop — dragon fruit in kitchen garden and Kandi areas, and providing technical guidance for insect-pest and disease management in various crops.