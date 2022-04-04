Regional languages to be taught at all Army Public Schools

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 3

In a relief for parents interested in educating their wards in their regional languages, the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has approved the teaching of regional languages at all 156 Army Public Schools in India.

The AWES has approved the teaching of regional languages and called for its implementation at all Army schools across the country. This is a reversal of AWES’ previous stance, which stated teaching regional languages at Army schools wasn’t practical.

Effective from current session The Board of Governors has approved implementation of teaching of regional languages in classes VI to VIII…. will be implemented from academic year 2022-23. — Letter by AWES

The AWES’ new instructions to the schools have come in the wake of a report in The Tribune carried on January 4 under title “Regional languages won’t be taught at Army schools now”.

A new letter issued on March 29 by the AWES, states: “The BoG has approved implementation of teaching of regional languages in classes VI to VIII. Teaching of regional languages from classes VI to VIII on the lines of KVS, will be implemented from academic year 2022-23.”

However, there is a precondition — there should be at least 15 optee students per class. As per the new letter, a fresh article (Article 256 — Teaching of Regional/Foreign Languages in Army Public Schools) will be incorporated in AWES’ rules and regulations for Army schools.

Ripanjot Kaur, a former Army school teacher instrumental in raising concerns on the issue by sending signed letters to the AWES authorities to make teaching of regional languages at Army schools mandatory, said: “It is a huge relief for parents who were concerned. That the students be well versed in their mother tongue is also an issue of the welfare of Army men. There is jubilation on the new orders and we are thankful to authorities for taking note of widespread concerns being raised.”

The previous AWES stance on the issue — as per letter issued on December 8, 2021 — had stated “provision of teaching a regional language (at Army schools) is not practical”.

The letter had called for standardisation of the system and decided no other language other than English, Hindi and Sanskrit be offered at all Army schools.