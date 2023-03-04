Regularisation process in final stage, says Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday directed officials of the department to complete the regularisation process of contractual teachers and employees at the earliest. Presiding over a meeting of the services regularisation committee, Bains said, “Under the regularisation policy of the government, the entire process should be speed up.”

Bains said the state government had issued a welfare policy on October 7, 2022, for regularising the services of contractual employees. At least 13,000 employees applied under the policy. He said 700 contractual teachers could not apply due to some technical issues and a database was prepared through DEOs. “The process of regularisation of the services of these employees is in the final stage. Soon they will be incorporated as regular employees in the department,” said minister.