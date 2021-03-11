Regularise or face protest: Union

Bathinda, May 8
The Computer Teachers’ Union will gherao the residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala from May 15. The teachers have been demanding benefits of regularisation.
Jonny Singla, general secretary, Computer Teachers’ Union, said, “Even though our services were regularised in 2011, the successive governments failed to provide us benefits of regular employee. We have been demanding implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report. We have been rendering our services for more than 17 years, but our demands, including regularisation, remain pending.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...