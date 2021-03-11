Regularise or face protest: Union

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 8

The Computer Teachers’ Union will gherao the residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala from May 15. The teachers have been demanding benefits of regularisation.

Jonny Singla, general secretary, Computer Teachers’ Union, said, “Even though our services were regularised in 2011, the successive governments failed to provide us benefits of regular employee. We have been demanding implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report. We have been rendering our services for more than 17 years, but our demands, including regularisation, remain pending.”