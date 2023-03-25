Rehab centre inmates were given weapons training: SSP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

A day after the arrest of Tajinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha Baba, who was a core team member of “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh, the Khanna police have released videos obtained from three cellphones of Gorkha.

Cellphone clips reveal... Emblem and provinces of proposed Khalistan

Proposed 10 dollar currency of Khalistan

Logo of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj on weapons

Members of the AKF with arms and ammunition

Youngsters firing at a makeshift range at Jallupur Khera

Photo of a driving licence of Pakistan national

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the videos highlight the expertise of the pro-Khalistan’s activist in weapon handling, assembling and cleaning.

In one of the videos, Gorkha can be seen doing martial art with a number of weapons lying in the background. Gorkha and others can be seen wearing black jackets with “Anandpur Khalsa Fauj” (AKF) written on it and weapons.

The SSP said, “Gorkha was a close associate of Amritpal Singh and a member of close protection team. He was entrusted with the security of Amritpal. He was also a member of the AKF, which was raised by the “Waris Punjab De” head to wage an armed struggle for the formation of Khalistan.”

During interrogation, Gorkha revealed that all members of the AKF were assigned belt numbers — AKF 3, AKF 56, AKF 47— on the basis of proximity to Amritpal, said Kondal, adding that the scrutiny of two WhatsApp Groups, “AKF” and “Amritpal Tiger Force”, revealed that they were also paid salary by Amritpal.

The youngsters who came for treatment at the de-addiction centre were given martial art and weapons training, the SSP said.

Questioning of Gorkha further revealed that Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, arranged 10 bulletproof jackets two months ago and gave weapons training at a makeshift firing range at Jallupur Khera.

The SSP said Harsimrat Singh Hundal, alias Labh Singh, provided weapons for protection of Amritpal and some guns even had telescope. “The incriminating material shows sinister designs of the AKF,” said Kondal.