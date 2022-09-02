 Rein in 'self-styled' Christian missionaries, Akal Takht appeals to Centre : The Tribune India

Rein in 'self-styled' Christian missionaries, Akal Takht appeals to Centre

Rein in 'self-styled' Christian missionaries, Akal Takht appeals to Centre

Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal takht jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has claimed that Christian missionaries funded by “foreign forces” are targeting Sikhs and Hindus from backward classes and converting them.

“Some so-called Christian missionaries have cropped up in the state. They convert Sikhs by alluring them fraudulently — a practice not permitted in Christianity. Although there are legal provisions to book those who indulge in such practises in the name of religion, vote bank politics prevent governments from taking action,” he said today.

Last week, more than 150 Nihangs were booked for allegedly disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in the district.

Funded by foreign agencies

We have learnt that missionaries funded by foreign agencies organise religious conversion campaigns in Amritsar. —Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal takht jathedar

Forced conversions condemnable

Christians abide by the Constitution. If there are instances of forced conversions, these are condemnable and should be dealt with sternly. We are a peace-loving community. —Rev PK Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar

Akal Takht has convened a meeting at Anandpur Sahib on September 5, and a resolution will be passed after a discussion on this issue.

The Jathedar called upon the Central government to take immediate steps. “We have learnt that self-styled missionaries funded by foreign agencies organise religious conversion campaigns in the border district. The Centre should rein them in,” he said.

The Jathedar demanded that the case against Nihangs should be quashed.

Without naming anyone, Rev Dr PK Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India, said the practice of “foreign-funded” congregations and “forced conversions” did not exist in Biblical principles.

“Christianity is not a European religion as it is believed to be. It was introduced in India in first century AD by St Thomas, a disciple of Jesus Christ, long before it was introduced in Europe,” he said.

“The question of foreign funding does not arise. Christians abide by the Indian Constitution, which allows every Indian to pursue a religion of his or her choice. Nobody can be forced to adopt a particular religion. If there are instances of forced conversions, these are condemnable and should be dealt with sternly,” said Bishop Samantaroy.

He emphasised that Christians were a peace-loving community and completely dedicated to the cause of nation-building.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

2
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

3
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

4
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

7
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

8
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

9
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

10
Nation

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...

Punjab govt being run from Delhi, alleges Congress as letter of appointments ‘signed’ by Arvind Kejriwal surfaces

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

AAP Punjab calls the letter fake


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest