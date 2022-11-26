Relatives mum over Rajwinder's arrest

Tribune News Service

Butar Kalan (Mehta), Nov 25

Relatives of Rajwinder Singh, the prime suspect in the murder of Australian woman Toyah Cordingley in October 2018, were tightlipped over his arrest in New Delhi today.

Most residents at his ancestral village, located 45 km from Amritsar, were reluctant to talk about him or his family.

Rajwinder’s house is located on the outskirts of the village where he lived in a joint family. Refusing to come on record, his relative did not even allow clicking of pictures of the house. “Publishing pictures or making videos will bring bad repute to us, they said.

They said Rajwinder and his family had shifted to Australia around 20 years ago.

“Though we don’t believe that he was involved in such a gruesome murder, we cannot say anything about it. Rajwinder had gone on a study visa around two decades and later raised his family there. His father Amar Singh and brother-in-law also shifted to Australia,” said a woman in the house.

Rajwinder’s house is being taken care of by his relatives. They said he had not visited his house for past several years. In the village, nobody wanted to talk about him or his family.

Rajwinder allegedly killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley on a beach in Queensland in October 2018. He was held by the Delhi Police following an intelligence based operation.