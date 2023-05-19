Relatives of man beaten to death in Punjab’s Mukerian stage dharna to demand action

PTI

Hoshiarpur, May 19

Local people and family members of a 21-year-old man beaten to death earlier this week by a group of people sat on a dharna at a bus stop here Friday, blocking vehicular traffic for almost six hours, police said.

The victim, Gaurav Anand, was brutally attacked with sharp-edged as well as blunt weapons at the Bhangala bus stop in Mukerian town on May 15. Anand succumbed to injuries at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, a day later.

The protestors led by Gaurav Anand's brother Paras Anand squatted on either side of the road near the bus stop around 10 am, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. Local shopkeepers too joined them in the dharna.

The protestors demanded the arrest of Gaurav Anand's killers and a permanent police check post at Bhangala. They even warned of not cremating the body till the assailants are nabbed.

The dharna was later lifted on assurances by Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk and DSP (Operation) Ravinder Kumar.

Police had also diverted vehicular traffic on various alternative routes to help commuters, the officials said.

Four people from Jandwal village and three unidentified accomplices have been booked in the case, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said raids were being conducted at the suspected hideouts of the accused, adding they would soon be arrested.

