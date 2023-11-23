Release of 'Bandi Singhs' sought

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 22

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha yesterday took out a ‘Khalsa march’ from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’in jails.

The organisers performed ‘ardas’ at the gurdwara and then left for Chandigarh along with supporters of the morcha. They raised slogans against the Central and state governments. Bhai Pal Singh of the morcha said the prisoners had completed their sentences but were still languishing in jails.

