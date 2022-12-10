Release of Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘Jandi Vaar’ stayed till Dec 16

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 9

The Mansa court has stayed the release of Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘Jandi Vaar’ till December 16. Earlier too, the court had stopped release of some songs of Moosewala following objections from his family. These were released only after the permission of the family.

Merchant Company was to release the song ‘Jandi Vaar’ in coming days. Claiming rights to the song, Charan Kaur, mother of Moosewala, had filed a petition urging the court to direct the company, music producer and directors not to release the song without her consent.

After the petition was filed some days ago, the court had asked the company, producer and directors to file their reply. However, they failed to clear their stand on the issue. The court of Additional Civil Judge Senior Division Sumit Bhalla has now stayed the release of the song till December 16.

