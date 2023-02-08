Release political prisoners: Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan)

Bathinda, February 7

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) today held a convention on human rights of prisoners who have completed their sentences.

Members of the union said all prisoners who had completed their sentence should be released at the earliest. They announced to hold protests at the district headquarters on February 13. Democratic rights activist Dr Navsharan said, “A large number of prisoners, who have completed their sentence, are still languishing in jails across the country.” — TNS

Advocate NK Jeet discussed in detail the cases of Sikh prisoners. He said raising voice for the human rights of prisoners should be a common goal of all democratic forces.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) said prisoners of all castes and regions who had completed their sentences should be released.