Release prisoners who have completed term: Capt Amarinder Singh to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the release of all those prisoners who have completed their sentence to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

“We are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence and as a goodwill gesture, which is their rightful due otherwise also, let all those prisoners who have completed their sentence be released,” he said.

Capt pointed out that even the PM and the Supreme Court from time to time have suggested that all those who have completed their prison terms should be released.

He also referred to some Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences but are still in jails. “They have almost paid with their lives and now is the time to provide them reprieve which otherwise also they are legally entitled to as they have already completed their sentences,” he remarked.

