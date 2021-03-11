Release prisoners who have completed their sentence, Amarinder urges PM Modi; also refers to Sikh inmates still in jail

PTI

Chandigarh, August 9

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the release of all those prisoners who have completed their sentences to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

“We are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence and as a goodwill gesture, which is their rightful due otherwise also, let all those prisoners who have completed their sentence be released,” he said in a statement here.

Amarinder Singh pointed out that even PM Modi himself as also the Supreme Court of India from time to time have suggested that all those who have completed their prison terms should be released.

He also referred to some Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences but are still in jails.

“They have almost paid with their lives and now is the time to provide them reprieve,” he said.

The former CM said the Supreme Court had recently ordered the release of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's killer after 31 years in prison.

“If he can be released, why not those who have already completed their prison terms,” he asked.

“Several Sikh prisoners are also languishing in jail even after having completed their prison term and it is the right time they are released,” he said.

“There cannot be a better occasion than the 75th anniversary of the freedom of the country to set them free,” he added.