Release rural funds, says Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra

Chandigarh, December 12

Former Member of Parliament and senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra called upon the Central Government to promptly release funds withheld from Punjab, citing misuse by the state government.

Chandumajra said about Rs 8,000 crore for social welfare schemes had been withheld by the Central Government due to alleged misappropriation by the Bhagwant Mann-led administration. According to Prof Chandumajra, these funds were intended for the welfare of the people but were instead diverted to boost the state government’s image, resulting in a prolonged halt in fresh funding.