Releasing accused on bail will send wrong signal to society: CBI court

Chandigarh, March 29

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, today dismissed the bail application of Ravinder Singh Khera, an owner of a mill, who was arrested by the CBI in an alleged nationwide scam involving the Food Corporation of India (FCI). “In case, the accused is released at this stage, it will send a wrong signal to society that even after indulging in corrupt practices, a person can roam freely,” the Judge observed.

The CBI arrested Rajeev Kumar Mishra, DGM, Quality Control, FCI, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the accused on January 10, 2023.

The counsel of the accused stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. He also said there was no reason for the accused to pay any bribe as the quota of his mill had already been sent by him.

On the other hand, Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, argued that the accused was arrested for a serious offence in which a large number of people were involved. He said, “There are phone recordings and other evidence against the accused persons showing their involvement in the case.”

He said before the payment of bribe, the firm of the accused was inspected. To get away from an adverse report and for future contracts, the accused paid the bribe. The amount was withdrawn from his account. All these circumstances showed a deep-rooted conspiracy in the case, the prosecutor said.

He further said in case the mill owner was released on bail, he being an influential person, would pressurise witnesses and hamper investigation of other accused.

“The investigation of other accused named in the FIR is still in progress. The case has wide ramifications on society. Such corruption, in which public servants and private persons are hand in glove needs to be checked with a heavy hand,” the court stated while dismissing the bail application. — TNS