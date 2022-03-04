Religious body BAPS sets up mobile kitchen

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 3

Volunteers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) from the UK, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Poland have reached out to Indian students in Ukraine and started providing them emergency relief.

This included setting up of a mobile field kitchen in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow, close to the Ukrainian border, providing 1,000 meals daily to refugees of all faiths and nationalities. The arrangements have been finalised in consultation with the India Ambassador to Poland.

PM Narendra Modi had called up BAPS spokesperson Brahmavihari Swami asking for assistance from his organisation in ensuring safe passage to Indian nationals on the Polish, Romanian and Hungarian borders with Ukraine.

“We have been instructed by BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj to mobilise volunteers from all over Europe,” he said.

The BAPS is arranging lodging and medical aid in coordination with the Centre and local partners to further expand the humanitarian gesture. —