Remain vigilant: MHA to Punjab Government on Amritpal Singh issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Central and state security agencies are keeping an eye on developments surrounding Amritpal Singh, appointed head of Waris Punjab De organisation, which was founded by late Deep Sidhu.

The agencies are concerned about the large gathering of youth at the function on September 29 at Rode village in Moga. Rode is the native village of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Security agencies fear the gathering where “Khalistan issue” was mentioned in the speeches could lead to a law and order situation in future.

While Punjab intelligence agencies are studying the development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to remain vigilant. The MHA has in a communication expressed concern on the suspicious activities of Amritpal Singh.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar feels the controversy is over a non-issue. “The SAD-Amritsar is against violence and wants to continue its struggle, within the Constitution of India and in a democratic way for a Sikh state. We are also votary of the solution of all pending Sikh issues through dialogue and peaceful means. We have supported Deep Sidhu’s outfit, and we may contest elections together in future,” said Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, spokesperson of the SAD-Amritsar.

Farm, Sikh outfits join Zira protest

Various farm unions and Sikh outfits on Monday joined the protest at Mansurwala village in Zira subdivision, demanding the closure of an ethanol plant over the alleged contamination of groundwater

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh said: “I won’t allow anyone to run the liquor unit. It’s not only this village, all distilleries should be shut in Punjab.”

#Amritpal Singh #Moga