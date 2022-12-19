Killing of 11 Sikhs in Pilibhit fake encounter: Remission of convicts' sentence miscarriage of justice: Raja Warring

Chandigarh, December 18
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Warring today expressed shock over the remission of punishment to the convicts of the Pilibhit fake encounter in which 11 innocent Sikhs were gunned down in 1991 by the the Uttar Pradesh Police.
“This is complete miscarriage of justice that the culprits of the cold-blooded murder of the eleven innocent Sikhs have been let off with seven years of imprisonment when the trial court had sentenced them to life imprisonment,” said Warring.
He said eleven victims were on a pilgrimage on the day of July 12, 1991 when they were dragged out of a bus by the UP police and segregated as they were wearing turbans. They were later shown killed in alleged encounters, he added.
Warring said the victims had got justice in 2016 after 25 long years when the CBI court had sentenced the guilty cops to life imprisonment. “But unfortunately, the Allahbad High Court has commuted their sentence to seven years, which is not just gross injustice, but complete miscarriage of justice,” he remarked.
